ARE WE ABOUT TO BREAK OUR TRANSFER RECORD?: Newcastle fans react after club agree Miguel Almiron deal

Newcastle United look set to make their first signing of the January transfer window after agreeing a deal with Atlanta United for Miguel Almiron.

The 24-year-old is on his way to Tyneside to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical at St James's Park.

Almiron, who helped Atlanta win the MLS Cup last season, has been continuously linked with the Magpies this month, yet Atlanta were asking for a fee upwards of £20million.

That would suggest Newcastle are prepared to break their long-standing transfer record, which has stood since the signing of Michael Owen in 2006, to sign Almiron.

But while some fans were excited by the prospect of signing the Paraguay international, others were sceptical at the timing of the news.

Newcastle fans had been planning to protest against owner Mike Ashley ahead of their league meeting with Manchester City at St James's Park, while the club pulled out of a deal to sign Belgiun defender Jordan Lukaku last week.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media:



@DJPFilms: Almiron! Didn’t see that coming! Please pass the medical! #NUFC

@MichaelGallon: Is Almiron even match fit? Very long season and only been back for two weeks in pre-season Ready for an immediate impact in a league a step up from what he’s used to? #sceptical #nufc

@NUFC360: ARE WE ABOUT TO BREAK OUR TRANSFER RECORD FINALLY!? Almiron!

@paulm1980: What an extremely fortuitous time to announce Almirón. Just a coincidence, I'm sure.

@LiamMaddison31: If Ashley was smart he would get Almiron done and dusted, takes a lot of pressure away from him. Media across the UK would defend him endlessly for spending £20m of his own money on one player

@ScottRafferty02: @NUFC forget the game, announce Almiron instead lads #nufc

@nufcsean: The thing with Almiron is we probably could have had him weeks ago. He could have adjusted (or at least on his way to be) to English football by now but now we won't see him at his best until at least March time.

@NUFC_DAZZA: Almiron will never see so much love given to him in his life than when he first walks out onto that pitch at St James!!! #NUFC #almiron

@MarcJobling:.....although Ashley's public buddies will use this FOR YEARS AND YEARS to the point where we'll be thankful again #NUFC #Almiron #TransferRecord

@RussellEdgeNCL: We know what happened last time a player was on Tyneside for a medical. Won't believe it until he's pictured at the Hilton Gateshead with the Tyne Bridge in the background... #NUFC #Almiron