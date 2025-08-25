Newcastle United v Liverpool: Eddie Howe and Arne Slot’s sides face off at St James’ Park in the Premier League tonight.

Arne Slot has opened up about his relationship with Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe ahead of their meeting at St James’ Park tonight. The Magpies and Liverpool have been involved in a summer-long transfer saga involving Alexander Isak with tensions between fan bases of both clubs rising on social media.

Tonight’s clash will undoubtedly be a spicy affair on the pitch and in the stands, however, Slot doesn’t believe that those feelings have infiltrated the respective dugouts. Instead, the Dutchman believes he and Howe have a strong relationship, admitting he took the unusual step of texting his opposite number following their clash at Wembley in March.

“The only manager [in the Premier League] I've ever texted with was Eddie Howe,” Slot admitted . “In Holland I texted with a few more, but after the League Cup final we did exchange a few messages.

“If I see him I will be the same as I was last year, and I expect nothing different from him as well. On a higher level, I have no clue. For me it's still the same relationship with him.”

Slot also offered his opinion on Newcastle United’s transfer business this summer, stating: “In general I have sympathy for Eddie Howe because he is a great human being, he's always polite, so that is my general feeling about him. It's maybe not a coincidence that I've texted with him because I think he's a very nice and honest, polite colleague.

“For the rest, I don't need to have sympathy for a manager that can still have the availability of [Anthony] Gordon, [Jacob] Murphy, Elanga, [Harvey] Barnes.

“They didn't replace [Callum] Wilson did they? You don't need to have sympathy for a manager who has so many good players in his squad. But in general, I think I like him and I don't think it will be a surprise to anyone if eventually he is going to lead the national team of England as well. Good human being and a very good manager.”

Arne Slot’s Liverpool v Newcastle United warning

A sold-out St James’ Park will create an electric atmosphere tonight, one that the vast majority will hope can benefit the hosts and see them end their almost decade-long wait for a Premier League win over Liverpool. The two sides played out a very entertaining six-goal thriller in this fixture last season and Slot knows that, even without everything that has happened this summer, that his side are in for a tough night.

He said: “Because it was very intense the last time we played there as well. It's actually always that way when Newcastle play a home game, let alone an evening game.

“It's always so, so, so intense. So I don't know if that is an extra reason for them.

“I don't even know if it is what the players and the manager are thinking as well. Of course, social media and people write a lot, but is this truly what the players are thinking and the manager is thinking? I don't know. I have no clue.”

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League beginning at 6:30pm.