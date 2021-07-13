Here are some of the latest NUFC-related transfer rumours from around the web:

Arsenal to take a closer look at Joe Willock

Following his impressive loan spell at Newcastle last season, there is bound to be interest in Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock this summer.

Joe Willock playing for Newcastle United.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce was keen to re-sign the 21-year-old for the 2021/22 campaign, yet a deal may prove tricky.

According to 90min.com, Arsenal have not ruled out selling Willock, although Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to take a closer look at the player.

Willock scored eight goals in 14 appearances for Newcastle last season.

Southampton and Watford linked with Isaac Hayden

In terms of outgoings, Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park.

It has been claimed that Southampton are lining up a bid for the 26-year-old, who missed the end of last season with a knee injury, while The Daily Mail report Newcastle value the player at around £12million.

The same report says that Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina could move in the opposite direction after being linked with Newcastle earlier this summer.

Watford have also been credited with interest in Hayden, amid talk that Newcastle are looking at Hornets midfielder Will Hughes.

Saints persist with Adam Armstrong deal

Finally, it’s been suggested that Southampton could use forward Michael Obafemi as part of a swap deal to sign former Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong from Blackburn.

After scoring 28 Championship goals for Rovers last season, Armstrong has been linked with several Premier League clubs, including Norwich and West Ham – while a return to Newcastle has also been mentioned.

According to The Sun, Armstrong is valued at £25million by Blackburn, which is far more than what Southampton are willing to pay.

The report claims that if Obafemi, 21, is put in the deal with extra cash then the move may have a chance of going through.

