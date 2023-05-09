Arsenal fans ‘a disgrace’ after shocking Newcastle United city centre scenes emerge
Arsenal damaged the city in more than one way.
Tensions were high on Sunday as Newcastle United lost to Arsenal in their fifth defeat of the season.
However, the Gunners’ jubilation was not contained to St James’ Park’s grounds. In fact, it left its mark across Newcastle city centre.
Before the match the away supporters gathered outside The Victoria Comet pub across the road from Central Station.
Hundreds of them soaked up the Newcastle sun, with videos shared across social media.
One clip in particular, however, has caught the attention of Geordies everywhere: the mess they left behind.
In an angry tweet, someone said: ‘AFC A disgrace from some of your fans!!!!’ showcasing the mess.
Many people have quickly pointed out Newcastle United fans left Trafalgar Square spotless after they gathered in their thousands before the Carabao Cup final in February, with one fan stating: ‘Haven’t seen this state from any other away fans this season, not a great look.’