Arsenal handed big injury boost ahead of Newcastle United trip

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been handed an injury boost ahead of his side's visit to St James's Park.

The Gunners will be able to call upon striker Alex Iwobi, who missed the trip to Cardiff through illness - handing the Spaniard another strong option in attack.

After having the international break to recover, the Nigerian is fit and raring to go as Emery prepares for his maiden visit to Tyneside.

Equally as important for Arsenal will be the fact that none of their players who departed on international duty picked up any knocks, meaning that their boss has no fresh injury doubts ahead of the game.

Arsenal will only be without long-term absentees Laurent Koscielny (Achilles), Sead Kolasinac (knee), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg) and Carl Jenkinson (ankle).

Indeed, Emery has a few selection headaches ahead of the trip to Newcastle, especially given Iwobi's return.

Strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both pushing for starts - and Emery is keen to ensure his team remains balanced when making his selection decisions.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Emery said: "It's the same. It's a process to know the combination on the pitch, with different players but I need and I want to start in the level, 11 players with good performances and also, we need in the balance of players, when the team needs to work in the pitch to help the team to find the win, to stay with the performance.

"The reason is that I am very happy with the last two victories in the Premier League and also with the performances and I want to push every player to be okay to help the team if for one minute, 30 minutes or half time or 90 minutes."

Rafa Benitez has also been handed an injury boost of his own after it was confirmed that two key players could return to the side this weekend.