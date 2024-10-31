Newcastle United are back in Premier League action this weekend

Newcastle United are currently sat in 12th place in the table. They face Arsenal in their next match at home on Saturday.

The Gunners are currently aiming to win the title ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. Here is a look at the latest team news regarding the London outfit...

Martin Odegaard

Newcastle’s upcoming opponents are still without attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard. They are yet to decide when to throw him back in.

In this latest update regarding his condition, Arteta has said: “He’s been on the grass for a few weeks, but there is still a few boxes to tick. How fast we can do that last stage of the rehab is a question we’ll have to answer once we have players around him and he starts competing with the team. He hasn’t done that yet. Hopefully yes [Odegaard will be back before the November international break], but we’ll have to see how that stage goes.”

Kieran Tierney

The left-back hasn’t been seen at all yet this season for the Gunners. He spent time away from the Emirates Stadium at Real Sociedad last term.

His head coach has said: “I think he's quite close. He's looking really good. I think he's over the period where he was still struggling, so he looks really sharp out there. He hasn't trained with the team yet, but hopefully, he can do that in the next week or two.”

Takehiro Tomiyasu

The Japan international is sidelined with a knee injury. The 25-year-old made the switch to England from Bologna back in 2021 and has since made 84 appearances in all competitions, only one of which has come in this campaign though.

Riccardo Calafiori

He has sat out of Arsenal’s last two clashes against Liverpool and Preston North End. It remains to be seen exactly when he will be back.

Other news

Defensive duo Ben White and Gabriel both sat out against Preston. They will now need to be assessed ahead of their trip to Newcastle.

Arsenal beat the Lilywhites 3-0 at Deepdale on Wednesday night after goals by Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to progress into the next round of the Carabao Cup. Speaking after the tie, Arteta said: “It’s just incredible. Their commitment, their passion to come and support the team, it really made a difference so thank you so much to them.

"It’s very positive. Winning, into the quarter-finals, we had some really good moments, some fantastic goals, a really good mixture between senior players and very young players, some of them having their professional debut with us so overall, a really good night.”

He added: “I’m very happy with all of them. For Gabi (Jesus) it was very important because he hadn’t scored for many months so that’s going to be really positive for him. The goal that Ethan (Nwaneri) scored obviously was phenomenal. He keeps doing it in training, he’s got the ability, his personality, to make decisions in the final third so I’m really happy.”