Arsenal legend Paul Merson weighs in on Newcastle United 'predicament' and makes bold former club claim

Robbie Mustoe and Paul Merson celebrate a goal during Middlesbrough's FA Cup tie against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road in January 1998

The Arsenal and England icon, now well known as part of the pundit line-up on Soccer Saturday, was speaking on Sky Sports News’ “Transfer Deadline Day” show and discussing what is expected to be a busy day in Newcastle.

The St James’ Park side have the financial backing of their new owners and Merson drew comparisons to Middlesbrough when he joined the club after they were able to offer him more money than Arsenal.

He said: "I went to Middlesbrough because I was offered a lot of money, I'm not going to lie, It's a bit like the Newcastle situation.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Merson won promotion with Boro in the 1997-98 season, the 53-year old has now claimed he would NOT sign for the club if he could do it over.

When asked if he was still playing would he sign for Newcastle United, Merson said: "Through past experiences of going to Middlesbrough, and I loved it there in the end don't get me wrong, I loved the people there and the club but at the start I went for the wrong reasons.

"I went for the money, I'm not going to lie, if I had to do it all over again I wouldn't go.