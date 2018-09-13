Arsenal manager Unai Emery preparing for 'difficult' Newcastle United test

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes Saturday's trip to Newcastle United will be a 'difficult' test ahead of his first visit to St James's Park.

The Gunners, under Arsene Wenger, suffered a 2-1 defeat on Tyneside in April as the Magpies guaranteed their Premier League survival last season.

But having been handed a tough start to this campaign - playing Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City - Rafa Benitez' sit occupy an early relegation spot with one point to their name.

Under Emery, Arsenal are yet to set the world alight with their two wins out of four narrowly coming against West Ham United and Cardiff City.

READ MORE: Fake stats? Rafa Benitez explains why Newcastle's Premier League stats aren't 'real' – yet

And after securing their first away win of the season at the Cardiff City Stadium two weeks ago, Emery is targeting a victory against Newcastle but insists it will be a difficult.

"In the process, and firstly we need to win and I think it is very important that in the last match we won," said Emery in his pre-match press conference.

"Our aim away at Newcastle on Saturday is to keep improving things and continue to create our idea, build up our spirit on the pitch, individually and collectively, and it is clear this process is one process.

"Saturday is another step we can do, it will be difficult but I want to continue [to show] our personality on the pitch and impose this personality on the opposition and to find the win."

Meanwhile, Emery hopes Granit Xhaka, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Danny Welbeck and Sokratis Papastathopoulos will be in contention for Saturday's game.

He said: "Today, the training in the afternoon is the last session. We are going to work with four players. They played on Tuesday, it is Xhaka, Lichtsteiner, Welbeck and Sokratis and I want and I hope that they hope that they come back well and prepare for the match in Newcastle."