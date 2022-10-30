Villa have endured a difficult start to the season and sit 15th in the Premier League table following Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Newcastle. Unai Emery is set to take over as the club’s new manager on November 1 with the hope that it will turn the club's fortunes around.

Newcastle’s convincing win sees them 4th in the table with just one defeat in their opening 13 games this season. The Magpies are one of the in-form sides in the Premier League in 2022 and head coach Eddie Howe has been backed heavily by the club’s owners with over £210million spent on transfers this year.

And Danks admitted he has a lot of respect for the work being done at St James’s Park.

Aaron Danks, Interim Manager of Aston Villa. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“I look at this club with a lot of respect for what they’re doing,” he said.

“All around the building, I see lots of good people working and pushing and striving to get Newcastle where they want to be and we’re no different to that.

"We want that and we want to turn that corner.”

On the match itself, Danks added: "The first half was an even contest. The penalty obviously gives them a bit of belief. We tried to tweak one or two things but they had a really good spell and punished us.