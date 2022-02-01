Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Club chief opens up about rejected Toon approach

Before they confirmed the addition of Matt Targett, Newcastle United were linked with a late move for Sassuolo left-back Rogerio.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United is challenged by Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Rogerio had been a target for the Magpies in summer 2020 before the club opted to move for Jamal Lewis instead.

They reportedly reignited their interest in the Brazilian this window, however, Sassuolo CEO, Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that the finances were not right to allow Rogerio to depart the club:

“Newcastle called us some time ago, it’s true,” Carnevali said, as picked up by HITC. “The conditions weren’t there (for a transfer).

“We give Rogerio a certain type of value and if the conditions aren’t there, you can’t do it.”

Date set for Under-18’s clash

A date for the FA Youth Cup match between Newcastle United Under-18’s and Blackpool Under-18’s has finally been set.

Newcastle will travel to Bloomfield Road for a 7pm kick-off on Wednesday February 9.

Admission for supporters will be free with the winner of the tie setting up a quarter-final clash away at Chelsea.

Previously, Newcastle have beaten West Ham and Colchester in the competition.

Villa rejected ‘last gasp’ bid for Magpies target

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa rejected a ‘last gasp’ deadline day bid for midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Although the club that made the bid remains unnamed, both Newcastle United and Arsenal had previously shown interest in the midfielder whose contract at Villa Park expires next summer.

The arrival of Bruno Guimaraes likely dissuaded Newcastle from making a play to sign Luiz, however.

Micah Richards on Burn

Michah Richards has questioned how new signing Dan Burn would fit into the Magpies starting side, believing that he is better in a back-three, rather than in a pair:

"Dan Burn is very interesting because I don't know but you'd think Newcastle are going to play with a two [at the back].” Richards told 5Live.

"Dan Burn in a two? He is not the most mobile of centre-backs. I think he would be perfect in a three. They have played with a three, they have tried three as well."

