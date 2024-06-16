Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest set to make shock Saudi move as Crystal Palace eye Arsenal star
Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are reportedly ready to make a move many onlookers may have felt Newcastle United would make during the summer transfer window.
TEAMtalk have claimed the Premier League rivals are both considering a move for Saudi Arabia international Saud Abdulhamid after he enjoyed a successful season with Pro League club Al-Hilal. After playing alongside the likes of former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and ex-Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, the talented full-back is said to be keen on a move into European football and is not short of suitors as the summer transfer window opens for business.
French club Toulouse have already made a move for Abdulhamid in recent weeks and are believed to be in ongoing talks with the defender and his club. However, Marseille, Villa and Forest are also said to have made ‘concrete moves’ with the 24-year-old’s agent and have also made contact with Al-Hilal as they look to secure an agreement for a player that will enter the final year of his current contract this summer.
Villa are said to be keen to strengthen their options at full-back after Poland international Matty Cash was linked with a move away from Villa Park. Emery is also said to be a keen admirer of Sunderland star Trai Hume, who also has interest from Bournemouth and Premier League newcomers Leicester City.
Palace eye Gunners winger as replacement for Newcastle-linked star
Reiss Nelson has sparked a race for his services after reportedly signalling his intent to leave Arsenal during the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old made 24 appearances across all competitions last season but just five came as part of Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven and that is said to have forced the former Feyenoord loan star to consider his future at the Emirates Stadium. TEAMtalk have reported Crystal Palace could offer Nelson as route out of Arsenal as they look increasingly likely to lose in-demand winger Michael Olise during the summer.
The former QPR man has been linked with moves to Newcastle, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in recent days and Nelson is said to be on the Eagles’ radar as they look to replace a player that has captured the attention of several clubs with his sparkling displays at Selhurst Park.
