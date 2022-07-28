The Serie A side are due to face Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly at St James’s Park this Friday (7:45pm kick-off).

But Palomino is unlikely to make the trip as Atalanta have confirmed that the Italian National Anti-Doping Court have suspended the player after he allegedly tested positive for the banned substance ‘Clostebol Metabolita’, according to a statement from the Italian club.

Atalanta's Argentine defender Jose Luis Palomino celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League group F football match between BSC Young Boys and Atalanta BC at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern on November 23, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Clostebol is a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid and is a banned substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The 32-year-old Argentinian has played over 150 times in Serie A for Atalanta but is now facing a playing ban up to four years if found guilty of intentionally consuming the substance.