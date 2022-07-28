The Serie A side are due to face Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly at St James’s Park this Friday (7:45pm kick-off).
But Palomino is unlikely to make the trip as Atalanta have confirmed that the Italian National Anti-Doping Court have suspended the player after he allegedly tested positive for the banned substance ‘Clostebol Metabolita’, according to a statement from the Italian club.
Clostebol is a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid and is a banned substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
The 32-year-old Argentinian has played over 150 times in Serie A for Atalanta but is now facing a playing ban up to four years if found guilty of intentionally consuming the substance.
Further investigations will now take place and if it is confirmed that Palomino ingested Colstebol, he will face a trial later this year to determine the length of his ban.