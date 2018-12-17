Atlanta president makes bold claim about Newcastle target Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United target Miguel Almiron has been compared to Gareth Bale.

Almiron is on Rafa Benitez’s transfer wishlist ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Benitez hopes to find out this week how much he has to spend in the window.

Newcastle have been tracking Almiron, who helped Atlanta United win the MLS Cup earlier this month.

The 24-year-old will be allowed to leave if the “right offer” comes in, according to Atlanta president Darren Eales.

“It’ll be interesting – and I sound like a broken record – but Miggy’s under contract for another three years,” said Eales.

“We’ve got an owner who likes winning, who’s had a taste of success, and we know we don’t have to sell the player. But, clearly the way that we built the club, the way that we brought the young players in – if the right offer comes in, then that will be something we will consider.

“But let’s face it – Miggy’s one of the best players in the league.

“I thought he was on the best players in both the All-Star games against Real Madrid and Juventus.”

Eales was previously an executive director at Tottenham Hotspur.

And he has likened Almiron to former Tottenham midfielder Bale, who was sold to Real Madrid during Eales’ time at White Hart Lane.

“He has that ability of running with the ball,” Eales told MLS Soccer.com’s ExtraTime Radio.

“He reminds me of my time at Spurs with Gareth Bale – he’s almost quicker with the ball than without the ball, and that’s a unique skill set. It doesn’t surprise me that there’s interest from top clubs in Europe. We’ll just have to see where it plays out. It (a deal) definitely isn’t done, because I haven’t spoken to anyone.”

Benitez was coy when asked about the club’s interest in Almiron last month.

“We’re watching everything,” he said. “America, South America, Asia – everything.”