Ayoze Perez a target for Valencia after Newcastle United exploits

Valencia are preparing a summer bid for Ayoze Perez, according to a report.

The Newcastle United forward netted 12 Premier League goals for the club last season.

And Perez admitted there would be “options” for him in the summer when he addressed his future in April.

“There are going to be options,” said the 25-year-old. “That means I have done something well, but it doesn’t mean I’m going to leave 100%. It’s going to be a difficult decision.”

Cope Radio claim that Valencia have been in contact with Perez’s agent over a move.