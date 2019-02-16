Ayoze Perez helps take new boy Miguel Almiron under his wing despite battle for Newcastle United No 10 role

Ayoze Perez was once the Spanish-speaking new boy on the Newcastle United scene, following his arrival from Tenerife in 2014.

And the forward is using his own experiences to make sure record signing Miguel Almiron feels right at home on Tyneside - even though the duo are vying for the same spot in Rafa Benitez's starting XI.

"We are looking after him," said Perez.

"We are trying to make him feel at home. We are going to need him. He is a good player.

"I know, I have been in his position, it is important have that support and help when you arrive at a new place.

"The gaffer helps, too. It is all new - the language, the culture, the league. We are making sure he is in good hands.

"We know how we have to adapt, we know where we we are and how we have to adapt to the league. It is good to have Almiron - we can help him."

On the battle for the No 10 slot, Perez has welcomed the competition from the Paraguay international.

"It has to be a positive. It is great to have him," Perez said of his arrival.

"We are quite similar. It is good to have another option for the attacking. Injuries can be bad but we have everyone involved trying to help the team.

The more competition we have the better we can be. It is good to have the new signings."

This week United have been in the south of Spain, near Alicante, taking in a warm weather training camp.

It may not be the Canary Islands, but Perez is loving being back in his homeland.

"It has been good. We have forgotten a bit about that frustration but it is there.

"It has been a good week looking for togetherness and hopefully we can use this week to help us as much as last year.

"This was was good timing. Having this training camp the new players can be more comfortable. With every teammate it is about making them feel at home. There is just three months left and we are going to need them to help us. We have to look after them.

"It is lovely. It is not so warm but lovely. The most important thing is we are all together, training but it is good for me to be back in Spain but in a couple of days we need to go back to Newcastle and focus."