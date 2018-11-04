Ayoze Perez: 'I don't complain – I just keep going for Newcastle'

Ayoze Perez told of his joy after ending a barren run in front of goal.

A strike from Perez gave Newcastle United a 1-0 win over Watford yesterday.

Perez – who had come off the bench after being left out of Rafa Benitez’s starting XI –headed a Ki Sung-yueng free-kick past Ben Foster to give the club its first win of the season.

“It’s been a couple of tough weeks, but the team stuck together,” said Perez. “We’ve been working a lot to feel what we are feeling.

“This is a great feeling. We have to keep this winning feeling.

“We just stick together. We are all together. Even when we’re struggling, we have to be together.

“It gives us a lot of confidence. We have been working hard.”

Benitez had vowed to “protect” Perez before the game amid criticism from some fans.

And the 25-year-old – who was sent on late in the first half after Yoshinori Muto suffered an injury – admitted that he had worked even harder in training in an attempt to rediscover his form in front of goal.

“I’m really happy to score again,” Perez told BBC Radio Newcastle. “It’s a great feeling.

“It hasn’t been an amazing time for myself, but I have been working even more.

“I think it’s because of my personality. I don’t really talk too much, I don’t complain about anything. I just keep going, and at the end I think that sometimes pays off.

“I’ve been a long time at this club. To be honest, it keeps feeling great to score for Newcastle and being the top scorer last season.”

Benitez was pleased for Perez, who netted eight Premier League goals last season.

“It’s more proof that we have to carry on supporting our players,” said Perez.

“These are our players. If they do like they did (against Watford), and like they did last season, then we can stay up.

“But we have to stay united, and we have to keep working hard. The fans have to be together with the team, like they were.”