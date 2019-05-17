Ayoze Perez ignored AGAIN by Spain despite form for Newcastle United – what it means for his future

Ayoze Perez has again been overlooked by Spain – despite a goal-laden Premier League campaign.

Perez ended the season with personal-best haul of 13 goals in all competitions.

The forward's goals helped Newcastle United finish 13th in the league.

Tenerife-born Perez headed for Spain after scoring in Sunday's 4-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

“I’m off to Spain," said Perez. "I’m looking for some sun. Now I’m focused on enjoying my holidays, to rest, because I need it.”

Perez, however, was hopeful of a first call-up to Spain's senior squad after hitting form in the second half of the season, having previously represented his country at Under-21 level.

Luis Enrique today named his squad for next month’s games against Faroe Islands and Sweden.

There was a surprise recall for 34-year-old Santi Cazorla, now at Villarreal, but no place for Perez, who suggested last month that it was "time for a change" after five years at St James's Park.

Perez is mindful that a return to Spain could help his international career.

"There are going to be options,” said Perez. “That means I have done something well, but it doesn’t mean I’m going to leave 100%. It’s going to be a difficult decision. It depends on a lot of things.”

Asked about his Spain hopes after scoring a hat-trick against Southampton last month, Perez said: "It's a dream to be in that Spanish team, but it's not something I'm worried about now.

"I just want to finish as best as I can, and then we'll see what happens."