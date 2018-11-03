Ayoze Perez is dropped from Newcastle starting XI as Salomon Rondon returns

Salomon Rondon returns to Newcastle United's starting XI against Watford this afternoon.

The on-loan striker replaces Ayoze Perez in Rafa Benitez's team at St James's Park (3pm kick-off).

Rondon will play up front with fellow summer signing Yoshinori Muto.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez delivers update on Salomon Rondon at Newcastle

Winless Newcastle, second-bottom of the Premier League with 10 games played, are still looking for their first win of the season.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles will make his 100th start for the club in the game.

NEWCASTLE UNITED:Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Dummett; Shelvey, Diame; Ritchie, Muto, Kenedy; Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Ki, Schar, Perez, Manquillo, Joselu, Atsu.

WATFORD: Foster, Femenia, Mariappa, Cathcart, Holebas, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Deulofeu, Pereyra, Success. Subs: Gomes, Masina, Sema, Chalobah, Gray, Kabasele, Okaka.