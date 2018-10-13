Ayoze Perez reveals the dressing room view of Mike Ashley’s latest move at Newcastle

Ayoze Perez says everyone at Newcastle United – including Mike Ashley – must pull together.

The winless club is 19th in the Premier League ahead of the October 20 home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ashley – who had gone a year without attending a game – has watched United’s last three matches.

The club’s owner also took Rafa Benitez and his players out for a meal last week amid protests against him from fans.

Ashley – who put the club up for sale a year ago – was involved in a transfer and contract stand-off with Benitez in the summer which left the manager having to sell to buy.

The club made a headline profit of more than £20million on player trading in a transfer window where investment was needed.

Managing director Lee Charnley is attempting to bring the pair closer together ahead of the January transfer window, when Benitez hopes to belatedly strengthen his squad.

“It’s good to see the owner, and it strengthens the feeling of togetherness as much as we can,” said forward Perez.

“The results are not good, but we have to be together. We’re all training every day as one. It’s all about us, and we have to keep going, keep pushing.”

Supporters, fed up with years of under-investment, have stepped up their protests against Ashley this season.

Benitez, however, has claimed that Ashley’s presence at games is a “positive”.

And Perez said: “The most important thing is that we all have to be going in the same direction – that’s the key.

“We have to push and make sure we stay focused. We have to stay all together. We have done it before and recovered from a position like this, so the most important thing is to remember that.

“As long as we are all together, then good things will come. The owner being around can be part of that.”

Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Newcastle 3-2 at Old Trafford last weekend.

“We improved and our performance was a step up, but in the end against a top six it was not enough,” said 25-year-old Perez.