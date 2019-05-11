Ayoze Perez reveals what's 'brilliant' about playing for Newcastle United under Rafa Benitez

Ayoze Perez says the spirit at Newcastle United is unbreakable.

Rafa Benitez’s side end their Premier League campaign with a game against Fulham at Craven Cottage tomorrow.

Newcastle came from behind twice against Champions League finalists Liverpool last weekend.

And Perez, United’s leading scorer with 11 league goals, believes the team’s performance in the 3-2 defeat showed the “mentality” Benitez has fostered at the club.

“The attitude and the mentality since a couple of months ago has been brilliant from the lads, from everyone at this club, really,” said the 25-year-old.

“The first half of the season, if we conceded a goal, then mentally we were not ready to come back and to fight to get a result.

“We improved a lot in that way, mentally, and it means a lot. Against Everton, we turned it around from two goals down. We also fought back to defeat Manchester City as well.

“We were close to doing it against Liverpool as well, so it’s a good mentality from the team. We have been working together to improve that, and hopefully we can end the season with a win against Fulham.”

Divock Origi scored an 86th-minute winner for Liverpool.

Three days later Origi would cap a stunning comeback from Jurgen Klopp’s side with a winner against Barcelona at Anfield.

Reflecting on the defeat, Perez said: “It was a proper Premier League game.

“It was a shame we couldn’t get any points against Liverpool, because the team deserved it. We fought so well to get them, and we were very disappointed, because the feeling was we should have got something from the game.

“We had them. We could have got points against Liverpool, which not many teams have done, but set-pieces killed us, and it’s something we should be upset about. That isn’t good enough for us.”