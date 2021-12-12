'Back down to earth' – Newcastle United fans slam 4-0 defeat at Leicester City
After a positive week, it was back to relegation fearing reality for Newcastle United supporters.
A worrying 4-0 defeat at Leicester City did nothing to instil any confidence in The Magpies’ bid to avoid the drop as they remained three points from safety.
Youri Tielemans gave Leicester the lead from the penalty spot before Patson Daka, Tielemans again and James Maddison saw The Foxes stroll to a comfortable win at The King Power Stadium.
Newcastle were backed by a sold-out away end who stood by the side after the full-time whistle, but fans on social media weren’t quite so forgiving.
Here’s how they reacted…
@callumd87076891: “That wasn’t a harsh result at all, we were absolutely shocking. Deserved it.”
@NUFCsaudirevo: “Nice to see us playing like victims again, heads dropping after a questionable decision goes against us, back down to earth after what had been a positive start to Howe’s tenure.”
@GoneTravolta: “Almost every current player needs to be shipped out to a lower league and we seriously need some quality in January. Players of PL quality. Last minute loans that nobody else wants WILL NOT CUT IT!”
@nathanrobson: “Howe needs to bite the bullet and start Fernandez over Lascelles, play Willock further forward, give Saint-Maximin more freedom out wide and stop starting Joelinton. He's had 2 good games in 2 seasons, he's taking an attacking place in the team and sitting deep instead which is a waste.”
@ToonArmy_Austin: “Lewis was the only defender who can hold his head high. Willock spent the whole game day dreaming and doesn’t seem interested. J7 put a lot of effort in. ASM and Wilson need more service.”