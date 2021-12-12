'Back down to earth' – Newcastle United fans slam 4-0 defeat at Leicester City

A worrying 4-0 defeat at Leicester City did nothing to instil any confidence in The Magpies’ bid to avoid the drop as they remained three points from safety.

Youri Tielemans gave Leicester the lead from the penalty spot before Patson Daka, Tielemans again and James Maddison saw The Foxes stroll to a comfortable win at The King Power Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view inside the stadium as the LED screen displays the score line as 4-0 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Newcastle were backed by a sold-out away end who stood by the side after the full-time whistle, but fans on social media weren’t quite so forgiving.

Here’s how they reacted…

@callumd87076891: “That wasn’t a harsh result at all, we were absolutely shocking. Deserved it.”

@NUFCsaudirevo: “Nice to see us playing like victims again, heads dropping after a questionable decision goes against us, back down to earth after what had been a positive start to Howe’s tenure.”

@GoneTravolta: “Almost every current player needs to be shipped out to a lower league and we seriously need some quality in January. Players of PL quality. Last minute loans that nobody else wants WILL NOT CUT IT!”

@nathanrobson: “Howe needs to bite the bullet and start Fernandez over Lascelles, play Willock further forward, give Saint-Maximin more freedom out wide and stop starting Joelinton. He's had 2 good games in 2 seasons, he's taking an attacking place in the team and sitting deep instead which is a waste.”

@ToonArmy_Austin: “Lewis was the only defender who can hold his head high. Willock spent the whole game day dreaming and doesn’t seem interested. J7 put a lot of effort in. ASM and Wilson need more service.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.