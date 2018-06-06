Barcelona eyeing shock move for former Newcastle stopper - reports

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul is interesting Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The Dutch international left St James's Park for Brighton early last season but struggled to make an impression on the south coast, having made just five appearances all season.

But now the stopper could be set for a shock move to one of Europe's biggest clubs, with Barcelona reportedly casting an eye over Krul.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Krul is one option that Barcelona are considering should Jasper Cillessen depart the Camp Nou this summer.

Cillessen, a teammate of Krul's in the Dutch national team, has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with Arsenal and Liverpool keen.

And should such a move material, Barca may turn to his comrade Krul to fill the void.

Krul only signed a one-year deal at Brighton, meaning he would be available on a free transfer this summer.

The report claims that the Catalan side are also watching Rui Patricio and Everton's Joel Robles, while stating that AC Milan are also keen on Krul.