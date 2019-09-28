From Barry Moat to the Bin Zayed Group – Every Newcastle United takeover bid in Mike Ashley's St James's Park reign
It’s takeover time at Newcastle United (well, not quite) – so now seems like the perfect time to revisit all of the previous failed attempts to wrestle control of the Magpies from Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley.
From Lagos to Dubai, China to Tyneside, there’s been an eclectic mix of interested parties, the latest of which is from the USA.
Here’s NINE failed takeovers from the last 12 years.