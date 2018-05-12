Bayern Munich eye Newcastle loan star, Allardyce to discover his fate; Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool also make headlines

Newcastle loanee Kenedy has been linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian quickly became a fans' favourite at St James's Park following some impressive displays, and that seems to have sparked some interest in the Chelsea man.

And German sports magazine Kicker has claimed that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are keen on the 22-year-old as they look to replace full-back Juan Bernat - who is expected to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Kenedy made the final appearance of his temporary spell during the 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on Wednesday evening, and left the field to a rapturous round of applause from the Newcastle faithful.

His time on Tyneside has yielded two goals and two assists from 13 games.

Meanwhile, there is still little transfer news from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland await the completion of Stewart Donald's takeover of the club.

Here's what else is hitting the headlines today:

