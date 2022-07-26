Having returned from a pre-season tour of Austria, Newcastle quickly jetted off to Portugal for more pre-season friendly action.

Eddie Howe’s side got the better of Burnley in a behind closed doors training match at Cidade do Futebol near Lisbon on Saturday afternoon.

Now they prepare to face arguably their toughest test of the month so far against Champions League quarter finalists Benfica.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Estadio da Luz, Lisbon (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

When is Benfica v Newcastle United?

Newcastle will face Benfica on Tuesday, July 26 (8pm kick-off BST/local time).

The match will take place at the iconic 65,647 capacity Estadio da Luz with the winners being awarded the Eusebio Cup.

Will Benfica v Newcastle United be live streamed

Newcastle’s two friendly matches in Austria were live streamed via the club website but this is not the case for this match.

Premier Sports will be providing exclusive UK coverage of the match on Sky channel 412, Virgin channel 551, the Premier Player and via Amazon Prime. Customers can subscribe from £9.99 here https://www.premiersports.com/subscribenow.

Who are Benfica?

Needing no real introduction – Sport Lisboa e Benfica, or Benfica for short, are Portugal’s most decorated football club and one of the most successful football club’s in world football with 83 major trophy wins, including two European Cups.

As Aguias – the eagles in English – finished third in their domestic league last season but reached the quarter-final of the Champions League where they were knocked out by Liverpool.

They are managed by former Bayer Leverkusen and PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt.

How have Newcastle fared against Benfica previously?

Tuesday’s meeting will be the first time the sides have met since the Europa League quarter-final encounter back in 2013. Benfica won the two-legged tie 4-2 on aggregate before going on to be beaten by Chelsea in the final.

Prior to that, the sides met in a friendly match at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium back in 1998. Benfica won the game 4-3 on penalties after the match ended goalless.

What is the Eusebio Cup

Named after legendary forward Eusebio, the Eusebio Cup is a two-team pre-season friendly competition hosted by Benfica which has taken place since 2008.

The competition took place annually from 2008 to 2018 (with the exception of 2017) before returning in 2022 for Newcastle’s visit to Estadio da Luz.

Teams chosen to compete in the Eusebio Cup are, according to Benfica, ‘opponents of international renown’.

Despite hosting the competition, Benfica haven’t won since beating Real Madrid 5-2 in 2012. Lyon are the current holders having won 3-2 in 2018.

What is the latest Newcastle United team news?

The majority of Newcastle’s squad got a 90 minutes Burnley on Saturday, including young left-back Matty Bondswell.

Santiago Munoz and Matty Longstaff also got on the pitch briefly.

Under-21s players Jay Turner-Cooke and Alex Murphy have also made the journey to Portugal but aren’t expected to feature.

Martin Dubravka, Chris Wood, Jamal Lewis, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez and Kell Watts all missed the training session with Burnley but it remains to be seen whether they will be involved on Tuesday night.