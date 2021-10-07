'Best day of my life!' - Ecstatic Newcastle United fans are all saying the same thing after takeover is FINALLY announced

Eighteen months on from first agreeing a £300million+ deal with Mike Ashley to buy the club, Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers have finally gained the keys to St James’s Park.

The change of hands was first confirmed by the Premier League in a short statement.

It read: “The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

Newcastle United fans react as Saudi-backed takeover is confirmed. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“Following the completion of the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect.

“The legal disputes concerned which entities would own and/or have the ability to control the club following the takeover.

“All parties have agreed the settlement is necessary to end the long uncertainty for fans over the club’s ownership.

“The Premier League has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United Football Club.

“All parties are pleased to have concluded this process which gives certainty and clarity to Newcastle United Football Club and their fans.”

United fans have been pictured outside of St James’s Park celebrating – and here’s some of the reaction from social media:

@nufctrust: A fresh start. A new era. Welcome to Newcastle United Football Club.

@BNJMCG1: IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER! GET IN! #NUFC #CANS

@jesscumpsonx: I honestly don’t know what to do with meself how is this real.

@ninenufc: ONE OF THE BEST DAYS OF MY LIFE

@JackCun96: This is it 14 years of misery over. This is a massive day for Newcastle. This give us hope when there was none. Ashley is gone. Enjoy it everyone.

@jonnyinsg: Honestly one of the best days of my life.

@DGuy94: Doubted this day would ever come. Don’t know now people have kept the faith. Can’t wait to be back in that stadium next Sunday.

@jackm1892: NEWCASTLE UNITED ARE BACK.

@Kakiii72: I'm crying, he's finally gone!!!! Our persistence and resilience as a fanbase made this happen, looking forward so much to what's to come!

@PhilBerelow: Best day of my life!!!! After my wedding and baby being born (just to make the misses happy) #NUFC

