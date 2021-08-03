'Best dribbler in the Premier League' - Jamal Lewis makes bold claim about Newcastle United teammate

Jamal Lewis has lauded Newcastle United teammate Allan Saint-Maximin for his “off the cuff” trickery – and believes he is the best dribbler in the Premier League.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021
Jamal Lewis believes Newcastle United teammate Allan Saint-Maximin is the best dribbler in the Premier League. (Photo by ALEX PANTLING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lewis, after joining from Norwich City last summer, linked up with the maverick Frenchman on the left-hand side during the first part of last season.

But as Lewis lost his place in Steve Bruce’s starting XI, Saint-Maximin was moved into more of a central position as he played a leading role in keeping the Magpies in the top-flight.

Nevertheless, Lewis continued to train with Saint-Maximin on a daily basis and was simply left amazed by his ability.

“He just makes it up,” Lewis told The Insight Pod when asked about the former Nice winger’s outrageous skills. “It’s so off the cuff, I sometimes think even he doesn’t know what he’s going to do!

"His change of direction, his creativity, ball dribbling and control – I think he is probably the best dribbler in the league.

"On his day, I don’t think you can tackle him. He can maybe give you the ball but on his day, I don’t think a man can tackle him because he’s that sharp.

"He’s a top player, that’s why the Newcastle fans love him – he’s an entertainer. He loves to entertain the fans.”

As per Wyscout, Saint-Maximin attempted 180 dribbles in 25 league appearances last term – an average of 9.69 per 90 minutes.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers speedster Adama Traore tried more dribbles each game than the 24-year-old.

