'Best XI' – Newcastle United fans react to Steve Bruce's Chelsea starting team
Newcastle United named an unchanged starting XI at Stamford Bridge this afternoon – and here’s how you reacted to Steve Bruce’s team.
@AdamBeckett09 – “Best XI.”
@toonarmy_com – “Spot on lineup, big performance needed today. Hoping for another top 6 scalp.”
@MarkMazzocchi – “Yedlin vs Hudson Odoi is interesting.”
@gerfagantoon1 – “Had to be the same team after last game so no complaints, tough test today tho.”
@nufcsanjay – “Saint-Maximin v Azpilicueta could be a really important battle for us today...”
@mduggan64 – “Genuinely fancy our chances today purely Cos of their defence - not great line up that, no Kante. Come on the Longstaffs make us believe again.”
@LauraArmstron82 – “So excited to see @asaintmaximin play on fire again alongside the Longstaff Brothers and rest of the #NUFC team. Good luck to you all although you won't need it as the #Toonarmy are all behind you.”
@RoryPBull – “All good part from I would rather have Dummett.”