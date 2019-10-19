'Best XI' – Newcastle United fans react to Steve Bruce's Chelsea starting team

Newcastle United named an unchanged starting XI at Stamford Bridge this afternoon – and here’s how you reacted to Steve Bruce’s team.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 2:12 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th October 2019, 2:21 pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: General view inside the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

@AdamBeckett09 – “Best XI.”

@toonarmy_com – “Spot on lineup, big performance needed today. Hoping for another top 6 scalp.”

@MarkMazzocchi – “Yedlin vs Hudson Odoi is interesting.”

@gerfagantoon1 – “Had to be the same team after last game so no complaints, tough test today tho.”

@nufcsanjay – “Saint-Maximin v Azpilicueta could be a really important battle for us today...”

@mduggan64 – “Genuinely fancy our chances today purely Cos of their defence - not great line up that, no Kante. Come on the Longstaffs make us believe again.”

@LauraArmstron82 – “So excited to see @asaintmaximin play on fire again alongside the Longstaff Brothers and rest of the #NUFC team. Good luck to you all although you won't need it as the #Toonarmy are all behind you.”

@RoryPBull – “All good part from I would rather have Dummett.”