'Big egos' - Ex-Leeds United defender slams Newcastle United squad following press leaks
Newcastle United drew 1-1 against Leeds United at St James’s Park on Friday evening.
Allan Saint-Maximin cancelled out Raphinha's opener with a stunning strike before the break.
The Premier League game was punctuated by chants of “we want Brucie out” following a winless start to the season for the team. Steve Bruce, however, again insisted after the game that he would not walk away from the job.
Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds this morning:
Danny Mills discusses leaks at Newcastle United
Former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and England defender Danny Mills has slammed Newcastle United players over leaks to the press from inside the Magpies’ camp.
That’s after reports emerged regarding an alleged fallout between Dwight Gayle and Graeme Jones.
Newcastle United players are also reportedly unhappy with some aspects of Bruce’s management, including the schedule imposed by the head coach.
“I don’t like the fact that this story has come out – that shouldn’t happen,” Mills told Football Insider.
“These things happen on the training ground all the time; it is what it is.
“But when it comes out, it can start to get a little bit messy.
“There’s 30 big egos at the training ground and lots of people who think they’re better than everyone else.
“There’s always some that are too big for their boots.
“But what I don’t like is when this sort of thing gets leaked.”