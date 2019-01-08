Big name left out of Newcastle Under-21 squad for Sunderland Checkatrade Trophy tie

Ben Dawson has named his starting XI for tonight's Checkatrade Trophy tie against Sunderland.

Newcastle United's Under-21s take on the League One club in a last 16 tie at the Stadium of Light (7.45pm kick-off).

Sean Longstaff has been left out because of injury concerns with Mohamed Diame and Jonjo Shelvey and the absence of Ki Sung-yueng, who is at the Asian Cup.

Longstaff's younger brother Matty is in Dawson's starting XI for the game.

Elias Sorensen – who has scored in all four of the club's Checkatrade Trophy games so far this season – will lead the line for Newcastle.

The 19-year-old yesterday signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at St James's Park.

Ben Dawson arrives at the Stadium of Light.

United will be backed by 2,800 fans at the Stadium of Light.

Meanwhile, Sunderland manager Jack Ross has named a strong starting XI.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Harker, Walters, Gibson, M. Longstaff, Bailey, Watts, Allan, Sangare, Roberts, Sorensen, Wilson. Subs: McEntee, Langley, Longelo, Juanito, Toure.

SUNDERLAND: Ruiter, O'Nien, Ozturk, Flanagan, James, Watmore, McGeouch, Mumba, Maguire, Wyke, Sinclair.