Big name left out of Newcastle Under-21 squad for Sunderland Checkatrade Trophy tie

Ben Dawson has named his starting XI for tonight's Checkatrade Trophy tie against Sunderland.
Newcastle United's Under-21s take on the League One club in a last 16 tie at the Stadium of Light (7.45pm kick-off).
Sean Longstaff has been left out because of injury concerns with Mohamed Diame and Jonjo Shelvey and the absence of Ki Sung-yueng, who is at the Asian Cup.
Longstaff's younger brother Matty is in Dawson's starting XI for the game.
Elias Sorensen – who has scored in all four of the club's Checkatrade Trophy games so far this season – will lead the line for Newcastle.
The 19-year-old yesterday signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at St James's Park.
United will be backed by 2,800 fans at the Stadium of Light.
Meanwhile, Sunderland manager Jack Ross has named a strong starting XI.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Harker, Walters, Gibson, M. Longstaff, Bailey, Watts, Allan, Sangare, Roberts, Sorensen, Wilson. Subs: McEntee, Langley, Longelo, Juanito, Toure.
SUNDERLAND: Ruiter, O'Nien, Ozturk, Flanagan, James, Watmore, McGeouch, Mumba, Maguire, Wyke, Sinclair.