'Big personality' set for Newcastle United injury comeback in wake of Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak blows

That’s the view of Eddie Howe after Shelvey returned to his Newcastle United squad.

There were fears that Shelvey – who suffered a hamstring injury which needed surgery in late July – wouldn’t be fit before the break in the fixture schedule for next month’s tournament in Qatar, but the midfielder was an unused substitute for yesterday’s goalless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Shelvey, 30, could make his comeback against Everton at St James’s Park on Wednesday night.

Asked what kind of role he hoped Shelvey would have before the World Cup break, Howe said: “A big one. I think Jonjo’s a huge personality, he’s a huge player.

"I’d love to have been able to bring him on today. Difficult to do that. He’s at the very early stages of being fit and available. I didn’t want to risk him at all, so it was a very cautious approach with him at the moment.

"So we might not see him have the the effect in the team short-term, but, certainly, with more training and building of his fitness levels, he’s got a big part to play in the coming weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren shares a joke with Jonjo Shelvey, who he signed during his time as Newcastle United head coach.

Shelvey – who was signed by Steve McClaren in January 2016 – revealed in pre-season that he will trigger a one-year contract extension if he plays three games this season.

“I’ve got three games to get another year, and hopefully I should do that this season,” said the midfielder. “I mean, I’d be a bit worried if I didn’t!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of the day you’re always playing for a new contract, and I’m not thick, I’m not getting younger.

"You just want to be part of it. The only way for this club is up – and a lot of people would want to be in my shoes.