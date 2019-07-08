Bin Zayed Group issue statement over Newcastle United takeover
The Bin Zayed Group have issued a fresh statement on their efforts to takeover Newcastle United.
The Dubai-based group claimed that it had “agreed terms” on a sale in late May.
However, since then there has been silence from Sheikh Khaled’s group – and the club. And fans of the managerless club have voiced concerns over a perceived lack of progress.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The statement read: "Both parties have worked diligently in finalising a deal, none more so than ourselves. We have completed every aspect required in a takeover process. Press claims of no bids or Premier League approval processes are simply untrue.
“The current owners have cooperated amicably throughout this process, and if a deal is not forthcoming, it will not be due to lack of effort from both parties.”
Meanwhile, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has reportedly rejected an approach from Newcastle.