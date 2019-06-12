Here are all the latest Premier League from around the web:

The Bin Zayed Group has reportedly refused to comment further on the Newcastle takeover, though say as soon as there is an update, there will be a statement. (Capital Radio UAE)

The Magpies will rival the likes of Everton, Southampton, Burnley, Aston Villa, Leeds, Derby, Fulham and Middlesbrough for Juventus striker Stephy Mavididi. (TEAMTalk)

Manchester United have enquired to Barcelona about the possibility of bringing midfielder Ivan Rakitic to Old Trafford. (Sport - Spanish)

The Red Devils will consider a move for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons if their attempts to sign Crystal Palace's £50m-rated Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool believe they are being linked with Lille forward Nicolas Pepe to drive the player's price-tag up after reports of a £70m was rubbished. (Liverpool Echo)

And as many as three Premier League clubs have made moves for Liverpool attacker Adam Lallana, however he is keen to fight for his place at Anfield. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are keen on Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, who has a £27m buy-out clause, but face competition from rivals Tottenham, AC Milan and Inter Milan. (Daily Mirror)

Unai Emery has also set his sights on Espanyol star Mario Hermoso while it is claimed the Gunners have just £40m to spend in the transfer window this summer. (Daily Express)

Chelsea officials have urged Maurizio Sarri to consider remaining at Stamford Bridge (The Sun) though want his replacement lined up for when his departure is confirmed. (Daily Mirror)

And one of the frontrunners to succeed Sarri is club legend and Derby County boss Frank Lampard, who they have reportedly opened talks with. (Daily Mail)

West Ham United have turned their attentions to Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals after cooling their interest in Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka, 24. (The Guardian)

Meanwhile, Celtic and Rangers are both interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Marcus Browne this summer. (Goal)