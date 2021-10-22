'Bit of a risk' - Mark Hughes issues warning to Newcastle United as new manager hunt hots up

Mark Hughes. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Magpies are on the lookout for a new boss now that Steve Bruce has left the club, with a number of high profile names being linked with the vacancy.

Among those are the likes of Paulo Foncesa and Lucien Favre, but Hughes – who was in charge of Manchester City at the time of their big money Middle Eastern takeover in 2008 – has warned the Toon Army’s new owners that they should be wary of throwing a foreign manager in at the deep end.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Football Show, he said: “There are a number of names being floated.

"Foreign managers, I always think it’s sometimes a little bit of a risk because a manager who doesn’t know the Premier League coming from another league, I think invariably they have a period where they are taken aback by the power and the pressure and the speed. That takes some getting used to.

"Maybe Newcastle haven’t got that time initially to really allow a manager to find his feet.

"Sometimes it’s better to get somebody to come in who understands the league, who understands the group, and can get results on the board quickly.”