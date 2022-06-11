Here are all the best from today’s Premier League transfer rumours.
Miguel Almiron bagged a brace during Paraguay’s friendly with South Korea yesterday.
The Newcastle United star took them 2-0 up, however they failed to secure the win after a second half double from the hosts took them level in the dying embers of the match.
Meanwhile, Jeff Hendrick and Chris Wood were both in international action as Republic of Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Ukraine in the Nations League, while New Zealand played out a 0-0 friendly stalemate with Oman.
1. West Ham in talks with Brazilian defender
West Ham are reportedly in discussions to sign Red Bull Bragantino centre-back Leo Ortiz. The 26-year-old would be available for around £8 million. (Globe Esporte)
2. Wolves in pole position to sign Liverpool attacker
Wolves are reportedly leading the race to sign Liverpool's Takumi Minamino. The Reds want £17 million for the Japan international, who is also a target for Leeds United. (Football Insider)
3. Tottenham could hijack Arsenal pursuit of midfielder
Tottenham Hotspur are considering an attempt to hijack Arsenal's deal for Leicester City's Youri Tielemans. Antonio Conte's side would have the advantage of offering the Belgian Champions League football. (Express)
4. Man City prepare player plus cash deal for Seagulls ace
Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella and are now thought to be set to include James McAtee as a makeweight in their bid. The Seagulls had previously shown interest in the young midfielder. (The Sun)