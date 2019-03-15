Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe provides injury update ahead of Newcastle clash

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is expecting a tough game when his side host Newcastle United on Saturday.

Rafa Benitez’s side make the trip down to the Goldsands Stadium for the 3pm kick-off knowing a win could send them above the Cherries in the Premier League table.

Newcastle will be full of confidence following last weekend's 3-2 win over Everton and Howe has been impressed by the Magpies' recent performances.

“Newcastle have been on a good run” said the Bournemouth boss.

“They’ve changed systems a few times and have been very hard to beat. I expect a tough game”

Newcastle have won five of their last eight games since the 2-1 loss at Chelsea in January, a run of form which has seen them rise from 17th to 13th in the table.

Bournemouth have recieved an injury boost ahead of the fixture, with Callum Wilson back from a knee injury and Ryan Fraser also available.

“Ryan took a fair few hits during the Huddersfield game” said Howe. “He missed the early part of training but he should be okay for this weekend.”

However, Howe will be without Adam Smith, Dan Gosling and Junior Stanislas on Saturday afternoon.

Jefferson Lerma, who scored for Bournemouth the last time the two sides played earlier this season, is also available.

Salomon Rondon scored twice in that fixture in November to give Benitez’s side all three points at St James’s Park.