Here is the latest Newcastle United and Bournemouth injury and team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League encounter at the Vitality Stadium (5:30pm kick-off).

Fourth placed Newcastle travel to face Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth this evening in a bid to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 17 matches. The Cherries currently sit 19th in the table and haven’t won a match since returning to action after the World Cup break.

The Magpies have played Bournemouth twice already this season. The sides played out a 1-1 draw at St James’s Park back in September and Newcastle secured a narrow 1-0 home win in the Carabao Cup back in December on their route to the final.

Alexander Isak scored a penalty in the reverse league fixture between the sides and is back in contention after missing last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United due to a concussion. But Howe also has several injury and suspension concerns to consider ahead of his return to the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil also has several injury issues of his own for the match.

Here is the current list of doubts and outs for Bournemouth v Newcastle United...

1 . NUFC: Alexander Isak - set to return Alexander Isak is back in contention after Newcastle followed concussion protocols. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . AFCB: Lewis Cook - doubt The former Leeds United midfielder has been out with a knee injury. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3 . AFCB: Marcus Tavernier - doubt The former Newcastle academy player is pushing to return from a thigh injury. Photo Sales

4 . AFCB: Dominic Solanke - doubt The Cherries striker is close to a return following a knee injury and could feature this weekend. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales