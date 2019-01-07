Bradley Dack reveals his thoughts on Newcastle ahead of FA Cup replay

Bradley Dack says all the pressure will be on Newcastle United in the replay at Ewood Park.

Rafa Benitez’s side drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers at St James’s Park on Saturday.

We deserved to be in front, and felt we were the better side. Then they brought some quality players on, maybe that made the difference. Rafa Benitez

A late penalty from Matt Ritchie cancelled out a goal from Dack.

“All the pressure is still on Newcastle,” said Dack.

“It was down to them to beat us, and that played into our hands a bit.

“It was brilliant for us, to be honest. I can’t say much more.

“Of course, we can win the replay. They’re a top side. I don’t know what side they’ll pick.

“I know they have Cardiff that weekend, and their bread and butter is the league, but we always back ourselves at home. We’ll see what happens.”

Blackburn looked to be heading into the fourth round thanks to Dack’s 56th-minute header when Ayoze Perez was tripped in the box.

“It was frustrating to concede late on, because we’d worked so hard,” said Dack.

“We deserved to be in front, and felt we were the better side. Then they brought some quality players on, maybe that made the difference.

“I thought we were a bit unlucky with the penalty, but we gave a good account of ourselves and we would have taken that before, getting them back to our place.

“A few of our boys have said my header was (Alan) Shearer-esque. I don’t score many headers, but it was a great ball in – he put it on a plate.

“I thought we played really well. We pressed them and were in their faces, which they didn’t seem to like one bit. With the ball, we used it well. It was a good performance.”