Joelinton has been joined by Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes for Brazil’s upcoming friendly matches against Guinea on June 17 in Barcelona and Senegal on June 20 in Lisbon. It marks the first time Newcastle have ever had two players in the same Brazil squad.

While Joelinton was overlooked by former Brazil boss Tite for the 2022 World Cup, new manager Ramon Menezes handed the Newcastle star his first senior international call-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his first impressions working alongside the 26-year-old at Espanyol’s training ground in Barcelona should come as no surprise to those who watch Newcastle on a regular basis.

“He’s shown himself to be strong and dynamic with very good intensity,” Menezes said during a press conference. “He can play three roles in midfield and he has a different profile to the players we brought into the squad before.”

Joelinton’s power and adaptability have made him a fan favourite at St James’ Park over the past two seasons. After struggling as a striker following his £40million arrival from Hoffenheim in 2019, the Brazilian has found a new lease of life under Eddie Howe at Newcastle as both a central midfielder and out wide.

Heplayed a key role in helping The Magpies finish fourth in the Premier League along with his fellow countryman Guimaraes. And the pair have been very active on social media since meeting up for training with Brazil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad