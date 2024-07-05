Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from across the Premier League.

Brazil should be ‘banking’ on a reported West Ham United, Everton and Crystal Palace transfer target to become their next big thing.

That was the verdict of World Cup winner Cafu as he discussed the progress of Corinthians wonderkid Wesley Gassova and compared the talented winger to Real Madrid star Endrick. The 19-year-old has already forged a strong reputation as one of South America’s brightest prospects after making his senior debut in a 1-1 draw at Portuguesa-RJ in April 2022. Wesley has gone on to score seven goals and provide five assists in 73 appearances for the Serie A club over the last two years and is widely expected to make the step into the Brazil senior set-up in the near future.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

However, his unquestionable ability and promise has also led to significant interest from a number of clubs in Europe and there were reports earlier this year suggesting West Ham had made an unsuccessful £25m offer for the youngster, with Corinthians said to want almost double that initial offer before they will consider selling their prize asset. Palace, Fulham and Everton are also believed to be monitoring the situation - but Brazil legend Cafu has insisted one of his former clubs should try and to beat the Premier League quartet in the race to secure the youngster’s services this summer.

“What do Roma need in the market? You always have to find the right players, (and) never buy just for the sake of buying,” the iconic right-back told Il Messaggero. “The very strong one is Endrick, but he has now gone to Real Madrid. However, I am banking on Wesley from Corinthians. He is a very good left winger. He will be our next joy. That’s why I tell Roma to sign him. Without a doubt, I recommend him.”

Foxes set to see off Leeds and Everton competition for Cottagers winger

Leicester City’s preparations for their return to the Premier League have largely revolved around the departure of a number of key players as the Foxes battle with profit and sustainability regulations.

The likes of Dennis Praet, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfried Ndidi have all departed on free transfers and influential midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall completed a £30m move to new Premier League rivals Chelsea earlier this week. There has been one confirmed incoming deal for the Foxes after loan star Issa Fatawu completed a permanent move to the King Power Stadium after helping them to the Championship title during a season-long loan stay.

Steve Cooper has been named Leicester City's new manager.