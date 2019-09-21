Brighton boss Graham Potter on upsetting 'hostile' SJP, respect for Newcastle's Steve Bruce & the Andy Carroll factor

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Potter brings his Seagulls to Tyneside for a teatime kick-off this afternoon, looking to put a further dent in Bruce’s mixed start to life managing his boyhood heroes.

He feels his side can upset the home crowd even with Carroll set to make his second SJP debut off the bench.

“Newcastle away is a difficult game,” said Potter.

“We don't target particular games we just focus on the match itself. What we need to do to play well, what we need to do to get a positive result. They have good players and a really experienced manager. I came across him last year (Potter-Swansea...Bruce-Sheff Wed) and I have a lot of time and respect for him. It will be a hostile environment, they are a big club.“Steve is a respected football manager with a lot of games under his belt. He knows the game, he has had tremendous experience and tremendous success.

“His teams are well-organised, they know what they are doing. They’re always competitive and have quality.”

On the return of Carroll to Premier League action, Potter said: “I imagine it’s a big boost. It's a different option. There are not too many like for like players like Andy Carroll around.