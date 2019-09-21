Brighton boss Graham Potter on upsetting 'hostile' SJP, respect for Newcastle's Steve Bruce & the Andy Carroll factor
Brighton boss Graham Potter has a plan to upset ‘hostile’ St James’s Park and Steve Bruce – but he is wary of the Andy Carroll factor at Newcastle United.
Potter brings his Seagulls to Tyneside for a teatime kick-off this afternoon, looking to put a further dent in Bruce’s mixed start to life managing his boyhood heroes.
He feels his side can upset the home crowd even with Carroll set to make his second SJP debut off the bench.
“Newcastle away is a difficult game,” said Potter.
“We don't target particular games we just focus on the match itself. What we need to do to play well, what we need to do to get a positive result. They have good players and a really experienced manager. I came across him last year (Potter-Swansea...Bruce-Sheff Wed) and I have a lot of time and respect for him. It will be a hostile environment, they are a big club.“Steve is a respected football manager with a lot of games under his belt. He knows the game, he has had tremendous experience and tremendous success.
“His teams are well-organised, they know what they are doing. They’re always competitive and have quality.”
On the return of Carroll to Premier League action, Potter said: “I imagine it’s a big boost. It's a different option. There are not too many like for like players like Andy Carroll around.
“I have been impressed with how their front three have combined. They are a team that went away to Tottenham and won. They were competitive at Liverpool but for a couple of errors.”While he expects the afternoon to be tough, he knows his side can come out on top.Potter continued: “We don't go there thinking this is not Manchester City so we can win. That's not how it works. The opposition can cause you a problem ever where you go. If you can name me a team in the Premier League where it's easy for Brighton to go and get points, there are not going to be too many. So we have to focus like that. I'm not interested in the perception of top six, middle table or bottom.”