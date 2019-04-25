Brighton & Hove Albion handed injury blow ahead of Newcastle clash

Brighton & Hove Albion have been dealt a blow ahead of their clash with Newcastle United - with midfielder Davy Propper remaining sidelined.

The Dutchman limped out of Albion's 0-0 draw with Wolves last weekend and, having missed the midweek trip to Tottenham, will not be fit to face the Magpies.

But Chris Hughton will be able to welcome back winger Anthony Knockaert from suspension as the former Newcastle manager eyes a strong end to the campaign with the threat of relegation still looming.

That threat isn't worrying the Brighton manager, though, who feels his squad are in a determined mood.

"At this stage you need motivated players," said Hughton, speaking to the Argus.

"Certainly in the last two games we've had responses. The feel and mood I see is one of determination.

"When times are tougher and the challenge is greater, the only thing for me is working harder.

"You've also got to have that calmness and composure about you. Panic can have a different effect."

Key to Brighton's disappointing form of late has been their inability to score goals - with their last Premier League goal coming on March 9.

And while Hughton is keen to see his side rediscover their scoring tough, he has urged caution against a Newcastle side he believes could punish the Seagulls.

"It's a game of football we want to win and you can win it in many different ways," he added.

"We are up against a very good team who can punish you.

"Yes, we want to score goals and win the game but we have to do it in the right way."