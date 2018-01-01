Brighton’s Shane Duffy gives his verdict on Newcastle

Shane Duffy has backed Newcastle United to stay up – after frustrating them at St James’s Park.

Brighton and Hove Albion held Rafa Benitez’s side to a goalless draw on Saturday.

It was basically the Championship side from last year. They’re well organised and know each other quite well – that’s a hard thing to break down. Shane Duffy

Newcastle, 16th in the Premier League, are the lowest of the three promoted sides.

Brighton defender Duffy said: “It was basically the Championship side from last year.

“They’re well organised and know each other quite well – that’s a hard thing to break down.

“There are only a couple of points in it.

“Not much between the three teams, and it’ll probably come down to who gets more luck in front of goal.

“But, ultimately, I think all three will be fine this year.”