Brilliant Wor Flags, defensive car crash and Steve Bruce's future – FIVE takeaways from Newcastle United's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Here, our writer Jordan Cronin provides his five takeaways as Spurs, to some degree, spoiled the party atmosphere on Tyneside: –

Take a bow, Wor Flags

Wor Flags, you’ve been hugely missed. You’ve produced some sensational displays but this was another level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James's Park, the home of Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A truly fitting way to let the new owners know what an extraordinary, loyal, passionate and loyal fanbase they’ve inherited

Spine-tingling. Goosebumps. And there was even the odd teary eye as Big River belted over the PA system at St James’s Park.

"Cause this is a mighty town built upon a solid ground and everything they've tried so hard to kill. We will rebuild.”

Rebuild the club will, but it will take time. Lots of things have to change at Newcastle United but the fans will never be one.

Adrenaline rush

The result didn’t go United’s way but cherish the day. St James’s Park hasn’t seen a pre-match atmosphere like that in a long, long time.

And new non-executive chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has most definitely not been greeted like that before as his face appeared on the big screen.

Truth be told, the noise from the Geordie-faithful carried their team through the opening 10 minutes, just pure sheer adrenaline.

It didn’t take long to grab hold Al-Rumayyan, Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben, who hugged each other in celebration of Callum Wilson’s opener.

Momentum can only last so long however. And that’s when it’s over to Steve Bruce to manage his players through the occasion, which he didn’t.

Defensive car crash

No matter how much you try and sugarcoat it, Newcastle are absolutely abysmal defensively.

It’s easy and correct to blame the defenders but the midfield is worryingly non-existent.

It was a carbon copy to the West Ham on the first game of the season. It was so easy for the visitors to break. Once they beat the first press, their attackers are clear.

United players blew energy by chasing Spurs players they were quite clearly never going to catch.

Sean Longstaff, withdrawn on 60 minutes, like a number of his teammates look shattered. Joe Willock is a shadow of the box-to-box player he was last season.

As a defensive unit, Newcastle are all over the place – 19 goals in eight games… that speaks enough in itself.

Steve Bruce’s last game in charge?

As the game progressed, United fans grew fed up and again vented their frustration towards Steve Bruce.

"We want Brucie out” chants, at one point, came from all four corners of the ground – sending a clear message to their new owners.

You’d suspect, with those above witnessing United’s clear and ever-occurring faults first hand, will see Bruce removed from his post sooner rather than later.

Newcastle are deep in a relegation battle. Bruce put them there, and you very much doubt he’ll get them out of it.

Medical emergency – perspective needed

For all that’s been written above, perspective is absolutely required.

A Newcastle fan in the East Stand suffered a cardiac arrest, prompting club doctor Paul Catterson to attend with a defib, which Tottenham duo Eric Dier and Sergio Reguilon sprinted over to the home dugout to request.

That was after United supporters rallied together to catch referee Andre Marinier’s attention.

After a 40-minute delay, the supporter was stabilised and taken to hospital. A surreal day with the most important thing being that the individual is on the mend.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.