Alexander Isak scored a hat-trick and Bruno Guimaraes got another assist as Newcastle United won 4-0 at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Newcastle were 2-0 up thanks to Isak and Jacob Murphy before Guimaraes won the ball back high up to set up Isak’s second goal before half-time. The Swedish striker netted his first Premier League hat-trick shortly after the break to take his goal tally to 11 for the season so far.

The win takes Newcastle up to seventh in the Premier League table and two points behind Boxing Day opponents Aston Villa in fifth place.

Following the win, Guimaraes typically took to social media - giving Isak the new nickname ‘Goleador’

Guimaraes wrote: “A perfect week for us! 3 games and 3 big wins! Happy to have provided another assist. Have a great Christmas, NUFC fans. Howay the lads. Very happy for you @alex_isak. Goleador.”

Isak responded by telling Guimaraes: “ The best, thanks maestro.”

The nickname ‘maestro’ has also been given to Sandro Tonali by Newcastle supporters. Both Guimaraes and Tonali have formed an effective midfield partnership in recent matches with Newcastle scoring 14 goals in the last four matches the pair have started together.

Isak has played a part in seven of the 14 goals (five goals, two assists) while Guimaraes has had a part in five (one goal, four assists) and Tonali has scored twice.

Assessing Guimaraes’ performance at Ipswich, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Bruno has always been tactically very good and very good at the long-distance runs that he has to do. He has to do that in his other positions as well.

“He's very good at breaking up play and that was of course key today for the [third] goal. The big challenge for any player to press is to go that way but considering it his third game in a week, I thought all of our attacking players did that really well and got back behind the ball and made it difficult for Ipswich to penetrate us so credit to Bruno today, another good performance from him.”