Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United ‘system’ has been questioned following the 3-1 defeat at Fulham on Saturday.

It was Newcastle’s first defeat of the new season with individual errors proving costly at Craven Cottage. Some of The Magpies’ best performers of the past two seasons such as Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak were subject to criticism after the defeat.

Guimaraes made an uncharacteristic mistake that led to Fulham’s third goal scored by Reiss Nelson while Isak failed to register a shot on target in the match, having scored just once for Newcastle so far this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But in the latest episode of Geordie Journos on Shots, NewcastleWorld and Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy has defended the £103million duo and instead put focus on Howe and his playing style.

While Newcastle’s results have generally been positive so far this season, performances have been lacking.

“I see a lot of talk about Bruno Guimaraes the new captain and whether he’s a problem for Newcastle,” Kennedy said. “Has he become a problem in this team? I would argue, the problem is around him.

“I watched Ilkay Gundogan for Manchester City [v Arsenal] very closely, and I thought if you trade Bruno Guimaraes into that team, he never gets never gets caught having to run back 40 yards because there’s a huge gap behind him which shows a major flaw [of his game].

“I bet you if Gundogan had to do that four and five times a week, he would look awful. This isn't a Bruno Guimaraes problem, it’s a system problem. Bruno Guimaraes has been hung out to dry by the system.

“Alexander Isak has been hung out to dry by the system. Alexander Isak is probably one of the top three strikers on the planet, how many chances has he had created for him from this team in six games? That is a failing of a manager unable to get the best out of his squad.

“People keep focusing on individuals, and I've seen a lot of focus on the analysis of individuals. Alexander Isak is not a bad player because he's not scoring goals - it's because he's in a bad system that isn't working and isn’t functioning.

“Bruno Guimaraes isn't a bad player that isn't isn't top class and walks into every Premier League side, because he does, he's actually just in a bad system that really shows his flaws, not his strengths.”

Next up for Newcastle United is league leaders Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies’ Carabao Cup match at AFC Wimbledon was postponed and reorganised to take place at St James’ Park next Tuesday due to an unplayable pitch.

You can watch all episodes of Geordie Journos on Shots and every Monday at 10:30pm on Freeview channel 262. Geordie Journos is a 2024 Football Content Awards nominated show with voting now open in the ‘Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)’ category. Vote now - footballcontentawards.com/voting/.