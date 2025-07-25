Alexander Isak transfer news: Isak’s future at Newcastle United has dominated headlines amid transfer interest from Liverpool.

Alexander Isak did not fly out to Asia with his teammates on Thursday before reports surfaced that his representatives had told the Newcastle United hierarchy of his desire to explore his options this summer. Liverpool have been heavily-linked with signing the Swedish international, but Newcastle’s stance remains that he is not for sale.

With all focus turned to Isak and his future at St James’ Park, his Magpies teammates flew out to and landed safely in Singapore ahead of their clash with Arsenal on Sunday. A 29-man squad, plus Martin Dubravka next week, will take part in three games in Asia as they ramp up their pre-season preparations.

Of course, there was only one topic of conversation for those players when they landed in Asia: what is happening with Isak?

Bruno Guimaraes issues Alexander Isak statement

Club captain Bruno Guimaraes was asked about Isak and the reaction of the dressing room to reports that emerged on Thursday. The Brazilian, in one of his first major tests as team captain, spoke on his understanding of the situation and his ambitions at St James’ Park: “I’m really close to him, he’s a good guy. He’s been through some rough things at this moment,” Guimaraes told the Mail.

“My focus is with the lads. Alexander Isak is something I cannot control. The club has control of it.

“I hope he’s going to be fit when we come back to Newcastle to prepare for the new season. They told us he was there in Newcastle because of his injury.

“Of course he’s a top player for us and he’s going to be a miss on this trip. We need him ready as soon as possible.

“We are still in the market and looking for new options. But we have had success before and we can have success again.

“I’m more focussed on the players we have here (in Singapore). My job for the club is to try to keep the lads motivated.

“We have to be calm. We have to be patient.

“We know the directors are working the markets. We have Elanga, who has surprised me a lot in training, unbelievable.

“Since I signed for the club I’ve always had this ambition (to compete and see good players arrive). If I lose it, I’ll go back to Brazil and play there! I think the club has the same ambition as me.”

Guimaraes added to Sky Sports: “What we know is that Isak is injured and that he has not been training for five days so he has stayed there to get himself better with better equipment. He is a top player, we know everything that is going on around him and we know he’s staying there to do some physical recovery.”

The Gunners are Newcastle United’s first opponents this weekend before they take on a K-League XI on Wednesday. They end their trip to Singapore and South Korea with a clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 3 August. All of those games will be streamed live by NUFC TV.