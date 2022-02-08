The match saw new signings Matt Targett, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes in attendance for the first time as Newcastle players.

Guimaraes and Burn were named on the bench while Targett started at left-back.

Guimaraes in particular was welcomed to Tyneside with a flag in his honour displayed in the Strawberry Corner area of the ground, just as they did for his compatriot Joelinton in the previous Premier League home match against Watford last month.

For this match, flags were displayed both in the Leazes and Gallowgate stands.

Wor Flags displays have been a staple of Newcastle home matches since the £300m takeover of the club by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media back in October 2021.

You can watch the latest Wor Flags display here…

Wor Flags

