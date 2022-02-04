Bruno Guimaraes arrives in Newcastle following £40m move from Lyon – will he start against Everton?

The Magpies signed the Brazilian international while he was away with the five time world champions in South America last Sunday.

The 24-year-old midfielder came off the bench and grabbed an assist for Brazil in their 4-0 win over Miguel Almiron’s Paraguay in midweek.

But after initially returning to France, Guimaraes has now landed at Newcastle Airport and is ready to join up with his new teammates for the first time.

He is set to take part in training ahead of Tuesday night’s crucial Premier League match against Everton at St James’s Park (7:45pm kick-off), where he is in line to make his debut.

Deadline day arrivals Matt Targett and Dan Burn could also join Guimaraes in making their first appearance for United next week. Three points could see the side climb out of the bottom three for the first time since early October.

Bruno Guimaraes (photo: NUFC).

