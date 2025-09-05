Bruno Guimaraes of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team's third goal with teammate Luiz Henrique during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Chile at Maracana Stadium on September 04, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes scored for Brazil in a 3-0 World Cup qualifier win against Chile.

Bruno Guimaraes is enjoying a good scoring start to the new season.

After finding the net in Newcastle’s 3-2 defeat against Liverpool, the midfielder found the net at international level as he scored in a 3-0 World Cup qualifier win against Chile.

It was Guimaraes’ second-ever goal for his country in his 36th cap. Brazil have already confirmed their place at next year’s World Cup.

While his new Newcastle teammate Nick Woltemade struggled with Germany, Guimaraes shone for Brazil as he played the full 90 minutes in Rio.

There was a trio of Premier League scorers for Brazil as Chelsea winger Estevao gave the hosts the lead before West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta made it 2-0. Zenit St Petersburg’s Luiz Henrique thought he’d made it 3-0 after coming off the bench after a smart interchange with Guimaraes, though replays showed it was the Newcastle captain who turned the ball in on the line after it came down off the crossbar.

It was Guimaraes’ first goal for Brazil since scoring in a 4-0 win over Bolivia shortly after his arrival at Newcastle in 2022.

While Guimaraes has been a regular in the Brazil squad over the past four years, the side has often faced criticism from the national media following poor runs of form and underwhelming performances at the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America.

But Guimaraes was singled out for praise this time around following his goalscoring display.

Brazil media praise ‘driving force’ Bruno Guimaraes

Leading Brazil outlet GloboEsporte have often been critical of Guimaraes and his teammates in the past but changed their tune on this occasion, handing Guimaraes the highest rating of any starting player with a score of 8/10.

Substitute Luiz Henrique also scored 8/10 after coming off the bench, assisting Lucas Paqueta and playing a key role in Guimaraes’ goal.

Commenting on Guimaraes’ performance, GloboEsporte wrote: “A textbook performance for a dynamic midfielder with a strong presence in the final third and a strong presence in the defensive midfield.

“He had a good first half but seemed subdued compared to his second-half performance. He tackled, built plays, set up teammates, and scored. He twice set up Martinelli in excellent position to finish, linked up with Luiz Henrique for the third, and was the team's driving force.”

Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle United’s ‘driving force’

The comments on Guimaraes’ performance will come as no surprise to Newcastle supporters who watch him week in, week out.

The Brazilian has led by example for Newcastle and demonstrated his passion and commitment to the club after a difficult summer.

When the desire of a certain player wanting to play for Newcastle was called into question last month, head coach Eddie Howe named Guimaraes as the perfect example of what he wants from his players.

“I don't think you can achieve anything with a squad that's not totally united together and really positive in its attitude, keen to achieve, keen to represent the club,” Howe said. “I always think of Bruno. Bruno was desperate to come. He couldn't wait to wear the black and white shirt.

“The way he entered the football club with his early performances after waiting to get into the team was inspirational. And he's never stopped being that inspirational figure.

“So he would epitomise that. And he's still in that position now. He loves playing here for the city, for the supporters. And that's a great example of what we need.”